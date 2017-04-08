Ask.com server-log leak is showing your searches

Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

While a leak of personal information is never a good thing, Ask.com's public display of its server log this morning seems fairly benign -- it shows IP addresses and the search queries and outgoing links related to them.

The leak was spotted by Paul Shapiro and posted to his Twitter feed.

Still, it's a reminder of how easily information can be made public by accident. And for the person who searched for "dog heat," I suggest that now is a good time to get her spayed.

Ask.com did not immediately reply to a request for comment.