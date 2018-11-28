Artemis Fowl movie drops first fairy-fighting trailer

We all know about Disney heroes, but what about its antiheroes? The first teaser trailer for Disney's next kids adventure introduces us to criminal mastermind Artemis Fowl.

Alright, so it's not much of an introduction. But the teaser, which features Radiohead song Decks Dark, gives a hint of what the fantasy film will be like.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the popular book series by Eoin Colfer, the story follows 12-year-old Artemis Fowl who's the latest in a line of felonious geniuses. Searching for his father with the help of his silver-haired butler, he uncovers a fairy underworld, all while dressed like a junior man in black.

Artemis Fowl flaps into in US theaters August 9, 2019.