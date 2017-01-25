'Arrival' arrives in theatres again, with bonus footage

This crazy camera could be a boon to VR filmmakers

"Arrival" is making second contact. Fresh from earning a whopping eight Oscar nominations, the suspenseful sci-fi drama will be rereleased in the US with extra footage.

Although star Amy Adams missed out on an acting nomination, the film is up for Academy Awards for best picture and for director Denis Villeneuve. The screenplay, cinematography, production design, editing and sound are also shortlisted for possible prizes.

Interestingly, the extra footage will be a look behind the scenes rather than an extended cut of the film itself.

Originally released in November, "Arrival" scores a solid 81 on Metacritic.

The 89th Academy Awards ceremony will take place February 26. Amazon's "Manchester By The Sea", "Hidden Figures" and "La La Land" are also up for multiple awards, while genre flicks "Rogue One", "Doctor Strange", "Star Trek Beyond", "Suicide Squad", "Fantastic Beasts" and "Passengers" are in the frame for technical awards.

