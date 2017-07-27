'Arrested Development' and Han Solo are a comedy dream team

What if Ron Howard's standalone Han Solo movie mind-melded with quirky comedy series "Arrested Development?" Magic. That's what. Nerdist posted a pitch-perfect mashup video on Monday that combines Han Solo scenes from Star Wars with "Arrested Development" voice-overs, jaunty music and visual gags.

Howard, who took over the untitled young Han Solo movie in June after the original directors left the project, provided the iconic narration for the comedy show about the strange misadventures of the Bluth family.

"Arrested Rebellion" works as both sci-fi and comedy. The narration turns Han Solo's storyline into a snarky romp. The famous "I know" line spoken in response to Leia's "I love you" is explained away by the voice-over: "He knew he couldn't say 'no,' but he also knew he couldn't flirt in front of her father."

Just be sure to stick around until the end of the video when Nerdist drops a preview for next season with footage from "The Force Awakens."