The Bluths are coming back, both with an upcoming fifth season of Arrested Development and a remixed take on the show's fourth season.

Arrested Development creator Mitch Horowitz tweeted Tuesday that the next season of his family sitcom will be streaming on Netflix "soon. Like real soon."

While that was fairly cryptic, Horowitz also revealed that a "remix" of his fourth season is premiering on Netflix this Friday. This season takes the original 15 episodes that each focus on individual characters and flips them into 22 episodes that tell the story chronologically, featuring multiple characters and storylines in each episode.

And Horowitz was just as candid about why these episodes exist, saying they were an experiment to find out if he could "make some money" by creating a more syndication-friendly season than the longer episodes that debuted on Netflix in 2013. The rerelease also gets a new title: Arrested Development Season 4 Remix: Fateful Consequences.

Arrested Development has gained a cult following over the past 15 years, starting with a three-season TV run from 2003 to 2006. DVDs and streaming services have allowed new audiences to discover the show, leading to a fourth and now fifth season commissioned by Netflix.