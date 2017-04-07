Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to play another Batman villain

Arnold Schwarzenegger has quite the resume: seven-time Mr. Olympia, former California governor, actor, Terminator. But Batman fans can't forget his pun-filled role in 1997's "Batman & Robin" as Mr. Freeze. ("The Iceman cometh.")

If the makers of the next Batman flick are looking for a super-cool bad guy, we think we know who'll be back. In an article published Wednesday, Fandango asked Schwarzenegger if he'd play another Batman villain.

"Absolutely!" he said. "I think all of those movies, if they're written well, they're entertaining. If it's 'Batman' or 'Batman & Robin,' or 'X-Men' or 'Spider-Man' -- all of them. If they're written well, they have a great life. People enjoy them, and you can see the grosses that they make worldwide. So, yes, of course I would."

Hear that, Matt Reeves? Give Arnold a call and break the ice.