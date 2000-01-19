Ariba, Commerce One, others cash in on B2B upswing

|
latest developments
|
In the Internet's short history, it has changed the way many consumers shop for goods and services. Now it is doing the same in the business sector, and services and software companies are rushing to get a slice of the ever-growing pie.
|
|
DuPont signs on for Ariba e-commerce services
The firm says it will install Ariba's business-to-business e-commerce software and use the platform to shift the purchase of an array of services and supplies to the Net.
ShopNow.com to announce B2B portal
Royal Dutch/Shell to set up Internet market
Ariba, EDS unit to team on B2B Net marketplaces
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.