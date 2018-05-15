If you're a fan of making musical instruments, robots and programmable RC cars out of cardboard, you'll probably love Nintendo Labo.

But not everyone has convinced family members -- especially demonic toddlers -- to see the magic in Nintendo's crafty Switch accessories. Maybe Jimmy Fallon can make them see the light.

Pop star Ariana Grande, Questlove and The Roots joined Fallon to perform the song No Tears Left to Cry on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Each instrument is made entirely from cardboard and a Nintendo Switch. While Grande sang, Fallon played the Nintendo Labo guitar and piano studio, Questlove played the robot kit, Black Thought used the electric guitar and a fishing rod, Kamal Gray and James Poyser used a Toy-Con Piano x2, Captain Kirk used an acoustic guitar, Mark Kelley played the bass guitar and Stro played the Toy-Con Garage Drum Machine.

The result is both professional and rather whimsical. Playing this video for friends and family could be the best way to convince them to join you in making Nintendo Labo musical instruments, or even start a cardboard band.

If Questlove can make music using a robot, why can't you?