Ready to welcome Sony's robot dog, Aibo, home? (The 3:59, Ep. 448)

Sony is bringing Aibo to the US, LG wants to show off a wearable robot, and the DNC didn't get hacked after all.

On this podcast, we talk about:

Are you ready to welcome Sony's robot dog, Aibo, home?

