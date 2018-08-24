Ready to welcome Sony's robot dog, Aibo, home? (The 3:59, Ep. 448)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Sony's robot dog is returning, at $2,900.
- LG wants to make a robot you can wear.
- The DNC's hack scare was a false alarm.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Are you ready to welcome Sony's robot dog, Aibo, home?
