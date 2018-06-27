On this podcast, we talk about:
- Testing out Apple's iOS 12 public beta
- Instagram estimated to be worth more than $100 billion
- Tech giants met with US officials in aim to stop the next election hacks
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
