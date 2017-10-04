Droid Life

Google is expected to reveal a big slate of new hardware Wednesday, but plenty of those announcements have already leaked.

On today's podcast, we run through a bunch of those expected devices, including the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, as well as the Google Home Mini smart speaker.

Google's presentation kicks off at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, with CNET's preshow starting 30 minutes early. Click here to watch the live stream on CNET.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Are you excited for the new Google Pixel 2? (The 3:59, Ep. 293)

