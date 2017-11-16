Are you addicted to your phone? (The 3:59, Ep. 317)

Phone addiction is real.

On Wednesday's podcast, we talk about:

How some people are trying to reduce their dependency on phones

Our thoughts on the upcoming " Justice League

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

