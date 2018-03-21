On this podcast, we talk about:
- What the first fatality from a self-driving car means for Uber and all autonomous driving.
- AT&T and Time Warner taking on the Justice Department over their right to merge.
- More dirty tricks revealed by Cambridge Analytica, the firm that worked with the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Are Uber's self-driving cars in trouble after first fatality? (The 3:59, Ep. 372)
