Aquaman Jason Momoa gets giddy and naked at SNL

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time this Saturday, Dec. 8, which means we'll probably be getting some funny skits about superheroes and Game of Thrones.

One thing is for certain: Momoa is very excited to be hosting SNL.

In titillating Instagram video he posted Tuesday, the actor talks about how thrilled he is to be hosting SNL ... while he takes a shower.

Then in true shirtless Aquaman fashion, Momoa wraps a towel around his waist and proceeds to walk down the halls of SNL while greeting crew members and screaming, "I love my life!"

Momoa also posted a much more candid Instagram video of himself on Tuesday as he giddily wandered around SNL studios pointing out Executive Producer Lorne Michaels' office, eating popcorn, kissing the heads of crew members and yelling, "I'm so excited!" And then whispering to the camera, "I have to be quiet or they're all gonna think I'm a dork."

It's endearing to see a big star like Momoa get so nostalgic about SNL. In yet another personal Instagram video, he stops at a photo of former cast members to point out his generation of SNL comedians like Chris Farley, Adam Sandler and Tracy Morgan.

It's not long before Momoa jumps on the SNL stage and hollers "Home sweet home!" He captions the video, "You are officially in my dreams. The greatest moment in my career is about to go down this week. NBC SNL I'm here. I'm not leaving."

Aquaman opens Dec. 14 in the UK, Dec. 21 in the US and Dec. 26 in Australia.

