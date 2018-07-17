Aquaman director James Wan is nearly ready to make a big splash at San Diego Comic-Con this week.
Late Sunday, Wan tweeted a peek at the trailer for his DC movie, which will star Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman.
The tweet shows a figure holding a trident, and... is that a whale's tail in the background?
Aquaman is expected to be featured during the Warner Bros./DC Entertainment Hall H panel Saturday at Comic-Con. The panel is also expected to feature Warner Bros' Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. DC's Shazam and Wonder Woman 1984 might also be referenced or even shown off during the presentation.
Aquaman is scheduled to release on Dec. 14 in the UK, Dec. 21 in the US and Dec. 26 in Australia. The movie also stars Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko and Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna.
Aquaman director teases the movie's Comic-Con trailer
