Nobody's laughing at the hero who talks to fish anymore. Aquaman swam past 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in worldwide ticket sales on Saturday, to become the highest-grossing D.C. Extended Universe movie at the global box office.
Aquaman has earned $887.6 million, beating Batman v Superman's $873.6 million, Box Office Mojo reports. This is only the film's third weekend in theaters, meaning that $1 billion mark is likely in sight. That would make it DC's third film to top $1 billion, joining 2008's The Dark Knight and 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.
Aquaman stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, the half-Atlantean/half-human who must battle his half-brother to rule the underwater world and save the surface world.
Discuss: Aquaman beats Batman v Superman to become top-earning DC movie
