Oh baby! April the giraffe finally delivers that long-awaited calf

Enlarge Image Animal Adventure Park

It's a giraffe!

April the pregnant giraffe is finally April the no-longer-pregnant giraffe, after the star of the online world's favorite livestream finally gave birth in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 15.

Labor began around 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT Saturday. Giraffe calves slide out of their standing mothers and fall several feet to the ground, but this was expected, and the calf was uninjured as well as on its wobbly legs within an hour or so. No word yet on the gender.

Thousands of fans -- numbers topping 500,000 now that the baby is born -- have been watching April through the last weeks of her 15-month pregnancy. A live webcam in her pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, went online on Feb. 22.

"We're going to let Mom and baby do their thing for a little bit," park owner Jordan Patch announced on Facebook Live shortly after the birth, according to USA Today. "Perfect delivery, perfect fall."

If you were asleep and need to get caught up on the birth, the park published numerous photos and videos of the birth in progress and the new baby on its Facebook page, including one of the hooves emerging from mama April, the one sign giraffes are in labor.

This is the fourth calf for April, age 15, and the first for daddy Oliver, who is age 5. The park has said it will hold a contest to name the baby. No one go suggesting Giraffey McGiraffe Face, now.

The calf was expected to weigh around 150 pounds (68 kilograms) and be about 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall at birth.

When the calf was born, livecam sponsor Toys R Us, which has a giraffe mascot, slyly switched the logo on the feed to Babies R Us.

The calf arrived on the day income taxes are traditionally due in the US (though this year they're due on April 18), so get your tax-related names ready for the eventual online naming contest. Hello there, Little 1040EZ, you're so cute.

