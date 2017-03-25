Baby got back! April the Giraffe's livestream has returned

You can stop all the calming breathing exercises, fans eagerly awaiting the birth of April the Giraffe's calf. The live cam is back!

Yes, the live feed showing the world what's going on inside April's maternity suite at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, went down on Friday, but it's back up and running again.

The animal park tried to calm its frantic fans during the downtime.

"Cam Down," read a message posted on the park's Facebook page early Friday evening, a message we keep reading as "CALM DOWN."

"We are aware," the post continues. "Receiving 2,000 emails to tell us it's down, only slows us and the computers down. Please refrain."

Enlarge Image Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

That's easy for them to say, but Twitter was impatient to tune back in to April's edition of "A Baby Story." The YouTube channel was linking to other streams, but savvy April fans reported in the comments that those feeds were reruns.

April, age 15, is expecting her fourth calf, and it'll be the first for daddy Oliver, who's 5. Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds (68 kilograms) and will be about 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall at birth.

