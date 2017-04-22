April the giraffe cam gallops offline, but 'this isn't the end'

Think people were tired of watching April the giraffe and her still-unnamed baby? Not if the viewership of the final video made by staff at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., is any indication.

Just two hours after the virtual farewell was posted to Facebook, it had 1 million views.

But park owner Jordan Patch seemed to make it clear this wasn't completely goodbye.

"We're going to be down obviously for a little bit of time," he said. "Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday next week, we'll kind of announce to you the plan, the direction we're gonna go with the camera, the scheduled times when you can still tune in and check on baby and April and Oliver and your favorite cast of characters."

Head giraffe keeper Alyssa Swilley echoed Patch. "This isn't the end," she said. "We'll be continued."

