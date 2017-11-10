Apple’s working on its AR headset for 2020 (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 109)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 109
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
THE iOS BUG HAS BEEN FIXED!!!
Apple Releases iOS 11.1.1 Update With Fix for 'A[?]' Autocorrect Bug
Apple Is Working on 2018 iPad Redesign With Facial Recognition
Apple Is Ramping Up Work on AR Headset to Succeed iPhone
Apple Pay Cash now available in beta on iOS 11.2 and watchOS 4.2 [Video]
Animoji Karaoke stormed the internet:
You got me #AnimojiKaraoke! #iPhoneX
iPHONE X CAMERA NEWS:
Apple iPhone X: Top performer for stills
Twitter users complain the iPhone X's 'unforgiving' camera is TOO GOOD to take selfies with because it captures all their flaws
iPHONE OLED SCREEN NEWS:
iPhone X OLED Display Technology Shoot-Out
DisplayMate: iPhone X Has the 'Most Innovative and High Performance' Smartphone Display Ever Tested
About the Super Retina display on your iPhone X
FUNNY SAMSUNG AD BRIAN WAS TALKING ABOUT: Samsung Galaxy: Growing Up
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
