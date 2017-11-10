Apple’s working on its AR headset for 2020 (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 109)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast

iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3

Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn

iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video

YouTube | Livestream | Periscope

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 109 Your browser does not support the audio element.

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES: CALL US AT: 1-800-616-2638

THE iOS BUG HAS BEEN FIXED!!!

Apple Releases iOS 11.1.1 Update With Fix for 'A[?]' Autocorrect Bug

Apple Is Working on 2018 iPad Redesign With Facial Recognition

Apple Is Ramping Up Work on AR Headset to Succeed iPhone

Apple Pay Cash now available in beta on iOS 11.2 and watchOS 4.2 [Video]

Animoji Karaoke stormed the internet:

You got me #AnimojiKaraoke! #iPhoneX

Animoji Karaoke

iPHONE X CAMERA NEWS:

Apple iPhone X: Top performer for stills

Twitter users complain the iPhone X's 'unforgiving' camera is TOO GOOD to take selfies with because it captures all their flaws

iPHONE OLED SCREEN NEWS:

iPhone X OLED Display Technology Shoot-Out

DisplayMate: iPhone X Has the 'Most Innovative and High Performance' Smartphone Display Ever Tested

About the Super Retina display on your iPhone X

FUNNY SAMSUNG AD BRIAN WAS TALKING ABOUT: Samsung Galaxy: Growing Up

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.