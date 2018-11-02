Apple's vintage and obsolete products program services old iPhones, Macs and iPods

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple unveils all sorts of new products every year, from iPhones and Apple Watches to iPads and MacBooks. While people tend to get most excited about Apple's newest products, many Apple fans have homes filled with Apple products from years past -- tucked away in drawers or closets, slowly being forgotten. But that old iPhone, MacBook or iPad may be salvageable.

Apple shared info about its vintage and obsolete products program in a support page posted Tuesday. Apple says that certain iPhone, iPad, iPod or Mac products "may obtain service and parts from Apple or Apple service providers for 5 years after the product is no longer manufactured—or longer where required by law." Meaning that even if Apple doesn't make a certain product anymore, it may still receive service or support.

Apple makes the distinction between "vintage" and "obsolete" products. Vintage products are Apple products that haven't been manufactured for more than 5 years, but less than 7 years. Obsolete products haven't been manufactured for more than 7 years. Apple says it has discontinued all hardware service for obsolete products with no exception, but says that some vintage products may be able to get limited service. Apple says this is subject to availability and where the products were purchased.

You can check out Apple's full list of vintage and obsolete products here. Even if your old Apple products don't qualify for service, it can be a fun trip down memory lane. (Who else remembers the eMac?)

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.