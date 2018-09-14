Apple's 'Shot on iPhone XS' video shows off slo-mo, 4K skills

Apple's new iPhone XS boasts a 12-megapixel dual-camera that can shoot 4K video with slo-mo and time-lapse modes, and the company is eager to show off its video skills.

Apple posted a video to YouTube on Wednesday titled "Shot on iPhone XS" that gives us a taste of what video on the iPhone XS actually looks like. Apple uses ingredients like water, soap, steel wool and special lighting to create a science-experiment-esque video that shows 4K, time-lapse, and slo-mo video shot on the iPhone XS.

You can watch the video above.

Apple unveiled the iPhone XS at its Sept. 12 event alongside the plus-size iPhone XS Max and the lower-cost iPhone XR. It takes the place of last year's iPhone X, which Apple seemingly discontinued. The iPhone XS starts at $999 (£999 or AU$$1,629) with preorders starting on Sept. 14.