Apple's Shazam bid gets EU thumbs-up

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Shazam will soon get swallowed up by Apple.

The European Union on Thursday approved Apple's buyout of the music recognition app, according to Reuters.

"After thoroughly analyzing Shazam's user and music data, we found that their acquisition by Apple would not reduce competition in the digital music streaming market," Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner, said in a statement.

This comes after EU regulators launched an investigation of the acquisition in April. Regulators worried that an Apple-Shazam marriage might unfairly give Apple Music a leg-up in the music streaming business over services like Spotify, Pandora and Tidal.

Apple announced its buyout of Shazam in December as a way to bulk up its Apple Music service. Apple didn't disclose financial details, but the December purchase price for the London-based company was reportedly around $400 million. In 2014, the tech giant spent $3 billion to acquire Beats, a headphones maker and subscription streaming music service.

Apple and Shazam didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.