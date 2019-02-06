Apple's retail chief Angela Ahrendts is leaving the company in April

Josh Miller/CNET

Apple's retail chief Angela Ahrendts will be leaving the company in April. She's worked for the iPhone maker since 2014.

The company said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's HR chief, will take on Ahrendts' responsibilities. Those include overseeing the company's 35 online stores, 506 retail locations around the world and their 70,000 employees. She's worked for Apple for the past 30 years, leading recruiting, Apple University and other projects.

"At Apple, we believe our soul is our people, and Deirdre understands the qualities and strengths of our team better than anyone," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. Apple said Ahrendts was leaving for "new personal and professional pursuits."

The move marks the end of Ahrendts' tenure, which brought stability to the company's retail arm after a rocky year under her unpopular predecessor John Browett. Ahrendts joined Apple from Burberry, where she had been CEO since 2006, and was quickly considered a star among Apple's executive ranks.

Some considered her as a potential candidate to eventually succeed Cook as the company's CEO, though she told BuzzFeed News that speculation was "fake news, silly."

Ahrendts' most high profile change to the Apple Stores has been to redesign them with new architecture, such as with indoor tree groves and outdoor lounges in San Francsico, as well as events meant to turn them into community gathering places.

