Apple's red iPhone 7 and new, cheaper iPad are now available

Sarah Tew/CNET

Red-y or not, here it comes.

The Red Special Edition of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are now available through Apple's website for $749 and $869, respectively.

Apple announced the blushed colorway on Tuesday, marking the first time the company used the color for one of its phones. The tech giant has partnered with the Red program in the past for its iPod Nano, Beats headphones and accessories for the iPad and Apple Watch.

All the funds from Apple's Red edition sales will go to Product Red, the company said.

The Red program donates directly to fund HIV and AIDS programs, including research. Since 2006, it's raised more than $465 million, with Apple contributing more than $130 million.

Apple's newest iPad, with a faster A9 chip and brighter display, also released on Friday morning. It's now available on the company's website, starting at $329.