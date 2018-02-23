Apple's readying new AirPods with 'Hey, Siri' for 2018 (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 120)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast
iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3
Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn
iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video
YouTube | Livestream | Periscope
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 120
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
APPLE AIRPODS NEWS:
Apple Plans Upgrades to Popular AirPods Headphones
Apple to Debut New AirPods This Year With Handsfree 'Hey, Siri' Voice Command Feature, 'Water-Resistant' Models Coming in 2019
Apple's Next-Gen AirPods Case could double as a Wireless Charging Dock for Apple Watch and iPhone
iPADS NEWS:
iPad Refresh in March Likely as Apple Receives Certification for New Tablets in Eurasia
Apple's New Spaceship Campus Has One Flaw – and It Hurts
The 2018 edition of the World's Most Innovative Companies
Why Apple Is The World's Most Innovative Company
iOS NEWS:
AirPlay 2 Features Removed From iOS 11.3 and tvOS 11.3
Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 11.3 to Developers
Apple Releases iOS 11.2.6 With Fix for Telugu Character Bug That Causes iOS Devices to Crash
WWDC NEWS:
WWDC 2018 Dates Possibly June 4-8 at San Jose Convention Center
Sketchy Rumor: iPhone SE 2 Will Debut at WWDC With Classic Design But Larger 4.2-Inch Display
Apple Developing Series Based on NBA Star Kevin Durant From Imagine Television
Apple Renews 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' for Second Season
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter
Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.