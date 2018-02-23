CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Apple's readying new AirPods with 'Hey, Siri' for 2018 (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 120)

A new AirPods wireless chip will allow you to say, "Hey, Siri" this year. New iPads are expected in March and Fast Company names Apple No. 1 of its Most Innovative Companies for 2018.

applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast

iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3

Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn

iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video

YouTube | Livestream | Periscope

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 120

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple's readying new AirPods with 'Hey, Siri' for 2018...
43:48

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

APPLE AIRPODS NEWS:

Apple Plans Upgrades to Popular AirPods Headphones

Apple to Debut New AirPods This Year With Handsfree 'Hey, Siri' Voice Command Feature, 'Water-Resistant' Models Coming in 2019

Apple's Next-Gen AirPods Case could double as a Wireless Charging Dock for Apple Watch and iPhone

iPADS NEWS:

iPad Refresh in March Likely as Apple Receives Certification for New Tablets in Eurasia

Apple's New Spaceship Campus Has One Flaw – and It Hurts

The 2018 edition of the World's Most Innovative Companies

Why Apple Is The World's Most Innovative Company

iOS NEWS:

AirPlay 2 Features Removed From iOS 11.3 and tvOS 11.3

Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 11.3 to Developers

Apple Releases iOS 11.2.6 With Fix for Telugu Character Bug That Causes iOS Devices to Crash

WWDC NEWS:

WWDC 2018 Dates Possibly June 4-8 at San Jose Convention Center

Sketchy Rumor: iPhone SE 2 Will Debut at WWDC With Classic Design But Larger 4.2-Inch Display

Apple Developing Series Based on NBA Star Kevin Durant From Imagine Television

Apple Renews 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' for Second Season

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

Next Article: Here comes Samsung's answer to the iPhone X