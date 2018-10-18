Apple's privacy portal now lets US customers download their data

Getty Images

You can now download a copy of the data Apple has about you.

Starting Wednesday, Apple users living in the US can download their own data from the company's privacy portal. "Privacy is a fundamental human right," the company said on a web page, adding "great experiences don't have to come at the expense of your privacy and security."

Apple's openness comes after Europe's General Data Protection Regulation law went into effect in May, and the privacy portal is already available for European users. The information typically includes full name, email address, street address, phone number and purchases.

Apple said it uses random identifiers and end-to-end encryption to protect user privacy, which means you won't be identified individually when you use Apple Maps, and Apple can't see the content of your iMessages.

You can get a copy of your own data here.