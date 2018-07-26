Apple's next iPhone will use only Intel modems, Qualcomm says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's making some big changes to the chips in its next iPhones.

Qualcomm, a major supplier of 4G chips for smartphones, on Wednesday said it doesn't expect to supply modems for any upcoming iPhones.

"We believe Apple intends to solely use our competitor's modems rather than our modems in its next iPhone release," Qualcomm financial chief George Davis said during an earnings call with analysts.

Apple and Qualcomm have been fighting over patents for over a year. Qualcomm previously supplied all modems for iPhones, but Apple now uses modems from Intel in about half of its phones -- particularly those running on AT&T and T-Mobile networks.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing...

