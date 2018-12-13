Apple's rumored subscription news service may hit digital newsstands next year.
The company is preparing to relaunch Texture, an app that offers unlimited access to magazines and news outlets, as early as spring 2019, according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday. The tech giant reportedly plans to make it a premium product within Apple News, which comes preinstalled on iPhones.
This comes after Apple bought Texture in March. The app provides access to roughly 200 publications for $9.99 per month. Apple reportedly planned back then to integrate Texture staff into the existing Apple News team and launch a premium service within a year.
The news subscription service could bulk up Apple's services, including iCloud storage and Apple Music.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: A few luxury upgrades over the XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Discuss: Apple's subscription news service may launch by spring 2019, says report
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.