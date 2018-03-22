Looking for a spring refresh for your wrist? Apple unveiled a new collection of Apple Watch bands on Wednesday, with popping colors and fresh designs.
Additions include striped versions of Apple's woven nylon bands, exclusive Nike bands that match its latest running shoes and a new two-tone version of the Apple Watch band from designer Hermès. All of Apple's new bands will make their way to Apple's website and authorized retailers later this month. Here's a quick rundown of all the new pieces.
Apple Watch
- Sport Band in Denim Blue, Lemonade and Red Raspberry
- Woven Nylon in Black Stripe, Blue Stripe, Gray Stripe and Pink Stripe
- Sport Loop in Flash Light, Hot Pink, Marine Green and Tahoe Blue
- Classic Buckle in Spring Yellow, Electric Blue and Soft Pink
The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) will include new 38mm and 42mm models with a Space Gray Aluminum Case and Black Sport Loop.
Apple Watch Nike+
The Nike Sport Loop will now be sold separately, so you don't need to buy the special edition watch. New Nike Sport Band colors include:
- Nike Sport in Barely Rose/Pearl Pink, Black/White and Cargo Khaki/Black
- Nike Sport Loop in Black/Pure Platinum, Bright Crimson/Black, Cargo Khaki, Midnight Fog and Pearl Pink
The Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) will include new 38mm and 42mm models with a Space Gray Aluminum Case and Midnight Fog Nike Sport Loop.
Apple Watch Hermès
The Single Tour Rallye and Double Tour bands now feature contrasting color details. This includes:
- 38mm Double Tour in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop
- 38mm Double Tour in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop
- 42mm Single Tour Rallye in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop
- 42mm Single Tour Rallye in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop
For a look at all the newest styles, visit Apple's website.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.