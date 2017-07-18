Apple's new emojis include breastfeeding mom, hijabi, bearded man

Enlarge Image Apple

Apple's new emojis will include a woman in a hijab, a woman breastfeeding, a man meditating and a man with a beard, Apple announced Monday. The emojis will come to iOS, MacOS and WatchOS later this year.

The new slate of pictures and icons you use in messaging and social media will also include more animals, such as a dinosaur and a zebra, and mythical creatures such as zombies and elves. There's also more food options, including a sandwich, a steak and a coconut.

Apple made the announcement as its contribution to World Emoji Day, along with iTunes Movies featuring emojis in place of certain movie titles.