CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tablets

Apple's new, 'cheaper' iPad isn't any cheaper (The 3:59, Ep. 376)

We discuss the new iPad, Facebook's new privacy settings and why Chromebooks are a hit with security experts.

359376b

The new iPad is focused on the education market but is still pricey.

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple's new "cheaper" iPad isn't any cheaper (The 3:59,...
4:17

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: New $329 iPad with Pencil support to take on Chromebook in schools