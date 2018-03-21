Apple

Apple's heading back to school, and it's taking us with it.

The company will host an event on Tuesday at the Lane Tech College Prep High School on Chicago's north side."Let's take a field trip," the invited touted, asking reporters to "join us to hear new creative ideas for teachers and students."

This promises to be the first education-focused event since Apple's digital textbooks launch in January 2012. The hope is that Apple introduces some new hardware along with its education offerings. Those could include updated iPad Pro tablets that borrow the Face ID technology found on the iPhone X, as well as a likely refresh of the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad.

While Apple initially appeared to gain traction in getting iPads in schools, Google's Chromebooks have since taken over the US education market. In the fourth quarter, three out of every five devices used in schools ran Chrome, according to FutureSource Consulting, while only 11 percent ran iOS and 3.5 percent ran on Apple's Mac OS.

If Apple wants to win back the education market, it's got a lot of work to do. Check back for CNET's full coverage of Apple's plans.

