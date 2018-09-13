Watch this Mission Impossible spoof Apple opened its iPhone event with

James Martin

Here's one last leak for you: Apple CEO Tim Cook appears to have accidentally publicly tweeted what was meant as a private message.

But it wasn't really. The company had planned it all along, as part of its opening act, spoofing on the Mission Impossible movies.

For those wanting to read last minute tea leaves, Cook's message said "No. Who can get it here quickly?"

The tweet garnered hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes before being taken down. With Apple's event starting in mere minutes, we know why whatever it was needed to get there quickly, but inquiring minds want to know: What is "it"?

We found out when Apple's event began, showing an employee rushing a top secret briefcase to Apple's Steve Jobs theater before the event could begin.

But of course, those of us watching Twitter were thinking something else. The run up to Apple's event this year has been unusually leaky, with seeming product names and marketing photos leaking on the web.

In the end though, Apple had some fun when the briefcase was opened and we saw the super important thing was...

Well, you can watch for yourself.

