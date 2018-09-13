Here's one last leak for you: Apple CEO Tim Cook appears to have accidentally publicly tweeted what was meant as a private message.
But it wasn't really. The company had planned it all along, as part of its opening act, spoofing on the Mission Impossible movies.
For those wanting to read last minute tea leaves, Cook's message said "No. Who can get it here quickly?"
The tweet garnered hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes before being taken down. With Apple's event starting in mere minutes, we know why whatever it was needed to get there quickly, but inquiring minds want to know: What is "it"?
We found out when Apple's event began, showing an employee rushing a top secret briefcase to Apple's Steve Jobs theater before the event could begin.
But of course, those of us watching Twitter were thinking something else. The run up to Apple's event this year has been unusually leaky, with seeming product names and marketing photos leaking on the web.
In the end though, Apple had some fun when the briefcase was opened and we saw the super important thing was...
Well, you can watch for yourself.
Apple Sept. 12 iPhone XS live blog and livestream
See everything that Apple has announced at its Sept. 12 event so far
Apple Event
-
reading•Watch this Mission Impossible spoof Apple opened its iPhone event with
-
Sep 12•iPhone XS A12 Bionic chip is industry-first 7nm CPU
-
Sep 12•Apple Watch 4 knows if you fall
-
Sep 12•iPhone XS and XS Max: Apple's 5.8, 6.5-inch iPhones for 2018 come in gold, silver, grey
-
Sep 12•New iPhone XS, iPhone XR names and colors reportedly confirmed by Apple website leak
-
•See All
Discuss: Watch this Mission Impossible spoof Apple opened its iPhone event with
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.