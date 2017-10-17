CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple's KRACK Wi-Fi fix coming in a few weeks

The company has a fix for the vulnerability in beta now.

Apple will patch up the massive Wi-Fi vulnerability called KRACK in the coming weeks. 

The company confirmed it has a fix in beta and will send it out in a software update. The updates will come for iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and TVOS. 

KRACK, which stands for Key Reinstallation Attack, was found to exploit a vulnerability in Wi-Fi networks using the WPA2 encryption protocol. WPA2 is the most widely used form of security, making a majority of Wi-Fi products and networks susceptible to an attack.   

