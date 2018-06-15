Apple's iWork update now lets you record, edit and play audio

James Martin/CNET

Apple on Thursday updated its iWork office software for Mac and iOS devices, 9to5Mac notes. So if you're a fan of Apple apps such as Pages, Keynote or Numbers, you may notice some welcome changes.

Some specifics include the ability to record, edit and play audio files within the apps, added Apple Pencil functions for iOS and new designs for charts, shapes and text boxes.

You can read more about each new feature in Apple's listings for the apps. On iOS the updated versions are:

On Mac, the updated versions are:

You can download the apps for free on your Apple device through the App Store.