Apple's HomePod so far an also-ran with 6 percent of smart speaker market

Apple was late to bring out its own smart speaker and it shows.

The tech titan snagged just 6 percent of the US smart speaker install base as of the end of June, according to a new report Thursday from market researcher Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. In comparison, Amazon stayed No. 1 with 70 percent and Google remained second witht 24 percent. The total install base reached 50 million devices.

Apple started selling its Siri-powered HomePod speaker in early February to rival Amazon's Alexa-enabled Echo devices and the Google Assistant-powered Google Home. But while Amazon and Google both offer $50 versions of their speakers, Apple only sells one version and it costs $349. Plus, the Echo went on sale in 2014 and the Home in 2016.

That higher price and late entry into smart speakers was expected to limit the HomePod's potential, and so far that expectation appears to be playing out. However, industry watchers see Apple's loyal fanbase and its ability to charge more for its devices as reasons not to count out Apple in the market.

Apple "now has a small but meaningful share" of the smart speaker market, CIRP's co-founder Josh Lowitz said. "It took a small share of the market from both Amazon and Google."

With the HomePod selling for just a few months, it's still hard to tell whether the device will be able to continue gaining in market share or get boxed out by Amazon and Google. There's also potential for a smaller, cheaper version of the HomePod that could better compete against those lower-priced rivals.

Regardless, the HomePod remains a tiny piece of Apple's hardware empire, with its iPhones making up about two-thirds of revenue. Apple on Thursday became the first US and first tech company to hit $1 trillion in market value, a huge milestone that for now is unlikely to be impacted one way or another by the HomePod.

