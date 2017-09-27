Apple's first iOS 11 update swats at iPhone bugs

A week into iOS 11, Apple's new software for iPhones and iPads, and Apple is already addressing bugs.

The first update, iOS 11.0.1, doesn't go into details about specific changes to security or new features. Consider it a minor tweak aimed at smoothing over some rough spots in iOS 11. Apple just points to bug fixes and improvements.

While this may seem like small potatoes, changes to iOS affect a huge number of iPhone users. Unlike Android software updates, which trickle out as individual phone-makers and carriers adopt the new features, Apple makes iOS available to a long list of iPhones and iPads all at the same time. For example, iOS 11 works on the iPhone 5S and iPad Mini 2, and newer.

Now Playing: Watch this: Favorite features in iOS 11 in 60 seconds

Learn 11 ways to improve battery life in iOS 11, how to speed up iOS 11 in older phones and hide this annoying dock in Messages.

Via 9to5Mac