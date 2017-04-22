James Martin/CNET

More tidbits about Apple's rumored self-driving car program are starting to emerge.

Last week, Apple was granted a permit by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to officially test autonomous driving technology -- at the time the clearest sign yet that Apple was interested in the burgeoning field.

Now some other details are coming to light, according to a report Friday from Business Insider, which obtained documents related to the program from the DMV.

The document is meant to train the human drivers staffing the autonomous car tests. Some of the tidbits: Apple drivers must pass seven tests in order to complete the training program. They include tests on high-speed driving, sudden braking and tight U-turns. The drivers have two practice runs and three trials to pass each, according to Business Insider.

The document also reportedly says Apple's cars -- three 2015 Lexus RX 450h hybrid sport utility vehicles, according to the DMV permit granted last week -- have Logitech hardware in them.

Self-driving car technology has been one of the most high-profile battlegrounds in Silicon Valley. Waymo, formerly known as Google's self-driving car unit, is currently in a high-stakes battle with Uber over its autonomous car tech. Analysts estimate the industry could be worth trillions of dollars.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

