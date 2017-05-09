Just how valuable is Apple? $776.7 billion, which makes it the most valuable publicly traded company, ever.
Monday's opening stock price of $149.03 per share put the company at the top of the market, passing its previous high of $774.7 billion in February 2015, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Apple's stock prices have hit records multiple times since the 2015 high, but since Apple keeps repurchasing its own shares (there are 5.21 billion shares outstanding) today marks the first time the stock opened at a new market cap high.
This puts Apple in a prime spot in the runup to its tenth-anniversary iPhone, widely rumored to be called the iPhone 8, which is expected to be unveiled in September of this year. Although Apple sold slightly fewer iPhones than the year before (50.8 million versus 51.2 million units), it made more money on the back of the pricier iPhone 7 Plus.
Apple CEO Tim Cook went on the record to say he blames frequent iPhone 8 rumors for the slowdown in iPhone sales, which could mean that buyers are just holding out for the next iPhone's release. So all this iPhone 8 speculation could potentially help Apple's future stock if an even pricier iPhone 8 flies off the shelf.
Apple did not respond to a request for comment.
Apple
-
reading•Apple breaks its own record, is worth over $776 billion
-
Mar 10•Torn between the iPhone X and Galaxy S9? Here's how to choose
-
Mar 9•Apple may be working on a crumb-resistant MacBook keyboard
-
Mar 8•How to force restart a stuck iPhone X
-
Mar 8•Apple has ideas for water-resistant Lightning connectors
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.