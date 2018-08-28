Apple won't release a new iPad Mini this year, says report

Josh Miller/CNET

If you've been holding your breath for a new iPad Mini, we're surprised you made it this far.

Apple reportedly has no plans to release a new iPad Mini this year, according to Bloomberg.

The last iPad Mini to release was the iPad Mini 4, which launched in 2015. Since then we've heard multiple reports that Apple may discontinue the iPad Mini. No new iPad Mini this year would make this claim seem much more likely.

Apple is expected to have its annual September product event in the coming weeks, during which its rumored to announce a new iPad Pro. The new iPad Pro may come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, says Bloomberg, but Apple reportedly won't release any other iPads. This includes the 9.7-inch iPad and iPad Mini.

No new 9.7-inch iPad makes sense because that model was released in March. But the iPad Mini is long overdue for a refresh. Perhaps that refresh will never come.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.