On this podcast, we talk about:
- Apple's push to give emergency responders your location during a 911 call
- JPEG's potential successor, and why it may just end up to be another standards battle.
- Why net neutrality fans are cringing at AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Apple will share your locations with 911 responders (The 3:59, Ep. 414)
Discuss: Apple will share your location with 911 responders (The 3:59, Ep. 415)
