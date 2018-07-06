Apple will reportedly offer 2018 iPhone in 5 color options

Rumors already point to Apple announcing three new iPhones in September with up to three rear cameras, but a new report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the tech giant will offer more of something else: Colors.
A 6.5-inch OLED iPhone will be offered in black, white and gold while an entry-level 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will be available in gray, white, blue, red and orange versions, according to Kuo's report.
Adding additional color options for an entry-level iPhone is not out of character for Apple. The iPhone 5C, introduced in 2013, was available in five bright colors as well.
