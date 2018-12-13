Apple Watch Series 3 drops to $229 at Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 3 dropped as low as $199 during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales week, and then promptly jumped back to its normal price of $279 (for the 38mm version) and $309 (for 42mm). But right now, the 38mm is back on sale again for $229 at Walmart.See 38mm at Walmart
Prefer the larger one? The 42mm is also discounted to $259 ($50 off).See 42mm at Walmart
Again, that's not as low as it was a few weeks ago. But Christmas Eve is 2 weeks from now, so it's time to start triaging your choices -- this may be the best deal you're gonna get.
Looking for other Apple discounts? The HomePod and the new MacBook Air are on sale, too.
