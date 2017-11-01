Apple Watch display defect shows its stripes

Sarah Tew/CNET

Some models of the Apple Watch Series 3 unintentionally show a row of small stripes along the side of the watch's display, especially when the device is turned off, 9to5Mac reported Tuesday, citing internal company materials describing the problem.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple has informed its retail repair staff, as well as authorized third-party sellers, about the problem, according to 9to5Mac. It doesn't appear to affect a cellular version of the device, which may be due to that model's different display configuration with the built-in antenna, according to the report.