The tech world has once again descended on the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California for the annual iPhone launch pilgrimage. But alongside the launch of the new iPhone X, with its face-scanning camera and lack of home button, and the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Apple also announced an update to the Apple Watch.

With the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple has added built-in 4G connectivity to what it calls "the world's number one watch." That means you'll be able to make and take calls as well as receive texts on your wrist, even if your iPhone isn't nearby, thanks to something called an electronic SIM. Apple is also promising that the 4G connection will mean you'll soon be able to stream music to the Apple Watch via Apple Music.

Telstra has already announced support for this eSim technology, which it's calling Telstra One Number, which "connects wearable devices directly to Telstra's mobile network and extends the owner's smartphone mobile number to the wearable."

There are two versions of the Apple Watch Series 3, one with GPS and the updated cellular capabilities, and one with GPS alone, both powered by the new WatchOS 4.

You can read the full Apple Watch Series 3 write-up here, but here's a basic feature rundown:

Standalone 4G connectivity



Will use the same phone number as the iPhone with which it's paired (electronic SIM)



New red crown and signal meter



Uses a custom W2 chip with 85 percent faster Wi-Fi while being 50 percent more power efficient



New 70 percent faster dual-core processor



Barometric altimeter, GPS, up to 18 hours battery life



Available in gold, silver or space grey aluminium



Pricing (full pricing for different bands and finishes):

38mm: AU$559 with 4G, AU$459 without



42mm: AU$599 with 4G, AU$499 without



Preorders for the Apple Watch Series 3 start on Sept. 15 with the device going on sale on Sept. 22.

