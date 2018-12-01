Apple Watch refund period extended for issues with heart-related features, says report

Sarah Tew/CNET

The new Apple Watch Series 4 comes with a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG). But if you're on the fence about whether to buy the smartwatch for this feature or other heart-related features, you may be saved by Apple's forgiving refund policy.

The Apple Watch usually has a 14-day return policy, but Apple may extend this period to 45-days if the customer cites heart health features as the reason for the return, as reported by MacRumors. MacRumors says this information comes from internal Apple documents distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers in the US.

The report mentions the upcoming ECG app on the Apple Watch Series 4, as well as the irregular heart rhythm notifications on Apple Watch Series 1 models and later. So it's not super clear whether this return policy applies to just the Apple Watch Series 4, or previous models as well.

To initiate a return past the 14-day period, customers will have to submit requests through Apple Support, according to MacRumors.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.