Apple Watch now has an 'I've fallen and can't get up' mode

One of the Apple Watch 4's new abilities is fall detection. The timepiece will apparently use its suite of sensors to keep an eye out for sudden slips and drops. It's a feature that might sound familiar. It was the sole purpose of the simple Life Alert wristband, the company and product behind a series of low-budget TV commercials in the 1980s.

To detect falls and trips in real time, Apple says the Apple Watch 4 is trained to recognize telltale signs. Aside from basic falling (fast up to down drops), the device notices diagonal movement forward (trips), and abrupt halts (slips). These events also have specific arm motions related to them as well, such as jerking forward to break forward momentum, and windmilling backwards to regain balance.

The latest smart watch from Apple though is quite a sophisticated piece of hardware, especially from a health monitoring perspective. Paired with the Health app, and running the latest Apple Watch 5 OS, the gadget tracks heart rate plus takes ECG readings. It track sleep, physical activity and exercise too. And as previous Apple Watches, this model can count and breakdown swimming sessions into duration and the type of strokes employed.

Apple announced both the Apple Watch 4 and a new suite of iPhones including the iPhone XS at a press event today in San Francisco.

