Apple Watch for cheap? Aetna may expand health subsidy

Well, this is a weird one. CNBC is reporting that health insurer Aetna has been having secret negotations with Apple to bring free or discounted Apple Watches to millions of covered employees.

Admittedly, that sounds pretty great.

The only problem: There's nothing secret about that idea. Aetna publicly told us that it'd start subsidizing Apple Watches for employees on its health insurance plans back in September 2016, and CNET understands that's exactly what the company already did -- though admittedly only through "select large employers" that chose to participate in the program.

Still, it's possible that CNBC is right about the thrust of its reporting: that Aetna and Apple now intend to bring those subsidies to millions of additional people.

Aetna declined to comment. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to multiple reports, the next Apple Watch could arrive as soon as this September, and feature built-in LTE cellular connectivity. Read more about that here.