Four things we learned from the Apple Watch 4 teardown

Following on its dual iPhone XS/XS Max teardowns, iFixit headed back to the workbench to pull apart the Apple Watch Series 4. The disassembly delivered good news -- the battery is bigger (though still smaller than the original Apple Watch's). Plus, it gave us a glimpse into the workings of the ECG/EKG, the design changes that helped Apple pump up the speaker volume, improve repairability and remove an ugly hole.

iFixit posits that the electrodes measure changes in the polarization of electrons on the surface of your skin caused by its magnetic field as you press it to your skin.

When you press the digital crown, it measures the opposite hand and closes the signal between it and the wrist electrode. Then it all gets funneled into the new S4 chip.

It looks like Apple moved the microphone to the other side of the case, allowing the speaker to take up more room -- and therefore allowing it to increase the volume.

At the same time, it moved what iFixit believes is the barometer to share the outside access of the speaker grill, making it possible to get rid of the hole it needed previously to sense the air pressure.

And finally, Apple didn't glue the S4 processor down as per its usual practice, which makes it a lot easier to get to the battery.

